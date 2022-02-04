Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

