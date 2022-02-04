Citigroup Inc. Buys 24,222 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

