Citigroup Inc. Buys 32,980 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.44 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.