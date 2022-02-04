Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,261 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of AAON worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AAON opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.66.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

