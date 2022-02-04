Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fluor worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fluor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

