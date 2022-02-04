Citigroup Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.