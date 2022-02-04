Citigroup Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 257.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 321.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.