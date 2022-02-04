Citigroup Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after buying an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 160,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.