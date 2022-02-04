Citigroup Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,348 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,473 shares in the last quarter.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

