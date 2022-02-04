Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $10,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 735,606 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

AUS opened at $9.74 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.