Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,749,328 shares of company stock worth $43,209,659.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

