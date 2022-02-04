Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,116 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Citigroup worth $219,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. 703,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,328,596. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

