Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,134 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,099 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,928 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,446 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.