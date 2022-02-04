Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 498.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

