Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,011 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 107.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

