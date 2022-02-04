Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,584 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

