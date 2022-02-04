Citigroup Inc. Sells 436,909 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 436,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Agenus worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $59,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.38 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $611.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.