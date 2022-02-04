Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,103 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

