Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,386 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

