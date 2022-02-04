Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,517 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Boise Cascade by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

