Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.65 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.