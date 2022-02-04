Citigroup Raises freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target to €27.50

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$24.60 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

