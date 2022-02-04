Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

