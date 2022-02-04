City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $517.86

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.86 ($6.96) and traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.75). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.86), with a volume of 28,031 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 517.86. The company has a market capitalization of £258.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

In related news, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($319,978.49).

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

