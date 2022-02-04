Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $54,773.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,454,369 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.