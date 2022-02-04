Clarivate (CLVT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT):

2/3/2022 – Clarivate was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/26/2022 – Clarivate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

1/18/2022 – Clarivate was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/18/2022 – Clarivate had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00.

12/28/2021 – Clarivate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

12/21/2021 – Clarivate is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Clarivate is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CLVT stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Get Clarivate Plc alerts:

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.