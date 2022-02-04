Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.