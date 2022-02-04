CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $444.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014497 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008499 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,756,972 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

