Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

NYSE:CLX traded down $24.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.19. 333,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $200.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

