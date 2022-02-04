CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,032,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.45.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

