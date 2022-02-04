CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.76. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

