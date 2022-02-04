Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 261.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

