Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

