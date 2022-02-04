Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $83.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.09 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $928.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

