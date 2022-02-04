Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post sales of $83.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.23 million and the highest is $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $336.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $928.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

