Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Sells $4,217,873.66 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CL stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 5,173,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,786. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $134,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

