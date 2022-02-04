Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Sells $448,149.24 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,173,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

