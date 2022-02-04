Collateral Pay (COLL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,327.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $413,474.61 and approximately $1,327.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

