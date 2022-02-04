Collateral Pay Reaches One Day Volume of $946.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $371,307.48 and approximately $946.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

