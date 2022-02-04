Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Up 2%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 503,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,087,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 962.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 41.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

