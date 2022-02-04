Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO Sells $890,974.05 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 281,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 804,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.