Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of CBSH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.14. 8,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,859 shares of company stock worth $1,770,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

