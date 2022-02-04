Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5,609 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 981,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

