Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5,609 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
