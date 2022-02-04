Comparing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Donegal Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 4.30% 5.16% 1.25% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.57 $52.81 million $1.15 12.24 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.54 $143.52 million $2.51 3.37

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

