Comparing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get First Solar alerts:

This table compares First Solar and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 2.78 $398.36 million $4.23 16.77 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.61 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.70

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Solar and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 13 6 0 2.19 Texas Instruments 2 10 10 0 2.36

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $105.44, suggesting a potential upside of 48.64%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.08%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats First Solar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.