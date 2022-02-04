Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. 627,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 105,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics stock. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

