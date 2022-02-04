Compound Price Reaches $131.64 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $131.64 or 0.00324341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $861.41 million and approximately $73.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,543,721 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

