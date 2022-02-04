Conceal (CCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,136.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $125,136.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.13 or 0.99694759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00248151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00161731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00325387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,439,317 coins and its circulating supply is 12,148,224 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

