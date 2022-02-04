Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 13178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $966.08 million, a P/E ratio of -89.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 48,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

