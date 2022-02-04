Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.